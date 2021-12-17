Washington County’s annual audit report has been given a clean opinion from the state Comptroller’s Office.
“There were no audit findings in general government for fiscal year 2020,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in statement released Friday. “Last year we had three findings and I am happy to report that those were corrected. “
The audit revealed one finding each in the offices of the County Clerk and the Circuit Court Clerk, but neither dealt a negative financial impact to the county.
There were three findings in the county’s director of school’s office as well. All have corrective action plans in place and the mayor said he is confident those will be corrected prior the next audit.
“The audit showed no findings related to control over or compliance with federal awards, which is very important considering the county and the schools received in excess of $16 million in federal or state funds,” Grandy said. “Non-compliance could result in us being required to repay the funds using taxpayer dollars.”
All major funds ended the last fiscal year on June 30, 2021, in the black. County officials say all department heads continue to practice financial restraint by not spending more than what the County Commission has allotted for operations.
The county’s governmental funds added $3.8 million to fund balance and the Board of Education added $4.5 million to its general purpose school fund balance.
“We were able to reduce outstanding debt by $7.7 million during the year,” Grandy said. “And given the solid financial performance in 2021, the Commission paid off an additional $2.456 million of interest bearing debt last October.”
The county’s debt per capita was $1,339 in 2018 and decreased to $1,096 in 2021.
The report is posted on the county’s website at www.washingtoncountytn.org on the accounts and budgets page.