As Washington County officials seek proposals for spending the county’s share of settlement funds from the “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit, they are also looking for input from other leaders in the region on drug prevention, treatment and education programs.
Washington County commissioners are reaching out to their counterparts in surrounding counties asking that they collaborate on drug prevention and recovery efforts.
“As our counties consider the use for Baby Doe settlement funds as well as future funds, we felt there might be mutual benefit in communication between commissions,” Commissioner Jodi Jones, the chair of Washington County’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee, wrote in a letter sent last week to area county commissioners. “We are writing to share our process and suggest that we might coordinate going forward.”
The letter notes that the Washington County Commission has heard from health care professionals at East Tennessee State University’s Addiction Science Center regarding best practices for opioid treatment. Jones said she and her colleagues have been told:
• At least half of those who seek recovery from drug addiction succeed.
• Legal counsel with Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings has advised Washington County commissioners that the use of Baby Doe funds are unrestricted.
• Communities that have seen the greatest success have collaborated to provide support for those in recovery and to help connect service providers across the region.
• Inpatient treatment centers are only as good as the community-based services that support recovery after intensive treatment.
• The best treatment centers and programs are those that offer a variety of treatment options (not one-size fits all).
• The region is “saturated” with stand-alone for-profit Medically Assisted Treatment programs. What we need are “innovative and diverse programming” that should include MAT as one of many options.
• There is “some evidence that a strong workforce-oriented program can pay for itself or recoup costs to offset operations for long-term sustainment.”
The letter was sent to commissioners in Washington, Unicoi, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Jones told the Press last week that Washington County officials are hoping “to share information with other counties about their plans for these (Baby Doe settlement) funds,” as well as for money from other opioid-related lawsuits.
“We should be thinking about assets and gaps and how we are using the funds as a region to address those issues,” she said.
In the meantime, Washington County’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee is accepting proposals for allocating funds from the opioid settlement. Those proposals must be submitted by email to Jones at jodiforcounty@gmail.com by April 15.
Members of the HEW Committee also heard from Criminal Court Judges Lisa Rice and Stacy Street earlier this month regarding a proposal they are developing for an inpatient drug treatment facility that would serve nine counties in Northeast Tennessee.
Street said the treatment facility would be modeled on the existing recovery court concept in partnership with the Families Free program. Street said proponents hope the abstinence-based residential treatment program can be located in the now-closed Roan Mountain annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex.