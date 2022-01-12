Washington County stacks up better than many other counties in Tennessee when it comes to providing property tax relief, Trustee Rick Storey told members of the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday.
Storey said according to an informal survey of tax relief programs employed in the state’s 95 counties, which was conducted by one of his colleagues in West Tennessee, Washington County was in the top echelon as a result of offering a 100% local match to the state program for seniors and veterans.
He said Shelby County Trustee Regina Newman received 76 responses to her survey, of which 28 counties responded that they offer some sort of a match to the state’s tax relief program. Washington County is among that 37%, offering a dollar-to-dollar match with the state for tax relief.
Storey told the Budget Committee the county has budgeted $400,000 in the 2021 property tax year to cover the local match for tax relief. Of that amount, the county has already used $146,000 to help pay property tax bills.
In the fall, Washington County mailed 2,500 vouchers to veterans and elderly residents who have previously qualified for state property tax relief programs.
The state provides property tax relief to elderly and disabled property owners. To qualify, a homeowner must be 65, or be totally and permanently disabled as rated by the Social Security Administration or other related agency.
Annual income for all property owners applying for tax relief this year must be less than $31,190. The state will pay as much as $141 on a participant’s tax bill, with Washington County making an identical match.
Tennessee also offers property tax relief for veterans and their widows or widowers. Veterans must qualify through the state’s Department of Veterans Services to be eligible to receive up to $845 from the state (along with a local match) for their property tax bills.
Some Tennessee counties only provide a local match for either seniors or veterans, but not to both. In Carter County, the trustee reported his county offers a 40% match to the state tax relief program.
Sullivan County does not provide any local match for tax relief.
The Shelby County trustee also asked her colleagues how many of them participate in a state program that allows county commissions to freeze property tax bills for seniors. Of the 67 responses she received, 20 counties reported they were a part of the program.
Washington County does not participate in the property tax freeze program.