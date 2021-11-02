Property tax bills will soon be in the mail for Washington County residents.
County Trustee Rick Storey said Tuesday his office mailed 2,500 vouchers earlier this week to veterans and elderly residents who have previously qualified for state property tax relief programs. The trustee said property tax bills are also expected to be in the mail later this week.
The trustee expects to send out 65,000 property tax bills this year. Residents have until Feb. 28 to pay those bills without penalty.
Washington County’s property tax rate this year remains unchanged at $2.15 for every $100 of assessed value.
The trustee said a backlog among the county’s vendors has delayed those tax notices from going out any sooner.
“With that many going out, not everyone will be getting their bill on the same day,” Storey said.
Johnson City Tax Notices
The city Johnson City has also sent out 29,911 property tax notices for the year. Those tax bills are due by Dec. 31. Penalty and interest will begin to accrue on Jan. 1.
City taxes can be paid in person at Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Property tax payments can be mailed to the City of Johnson City, P.O. Box 2227, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Payments can also be made by phone at 877-768-5048 for a fee. The property tax bill number and a credit or debit card are required for this method of payment.
Where To Pay County Taxes
Washington County property taxes can be paid at the trustee’s offices at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough, and 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City. Those offices are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County taxes can also be paid at the following Bank of Tennessee branches:
• 501 E Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough;
• 1328 W State of Franklin Road, Johnson City;
• 112 E Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City;
• 100 Med Tech Parkway, Johnson City;
• 402 Roy Martin Road, Gray.
Residents paying taxes at Bank of Tennessee locations must provide their tax notice to insure it is properly processed. The bank will accept check or cash only.
Credit card payments will be accepted via tnpayments.com or by phone at 1-855-777-3468. When paying by credit card, a convenience fee of 2.65% plus $1 will apply. Also, e-check is acceptable on the website with a fee of 1.75% plus $1.00.
The county does not profit from any of these charges.
Partial Tax Payments
The trustee’s office now allows taxpayers to make partial payments on their tax bills — paying in monthly increments instead of one lump sum — up to the penalty deadline. The county also allows monthly pre-payments on the next year’s property taxes.
Partial payments on now past-due 2020 property taxes can be paid until March 31. An interest penalty of 1.5% is added at the first of the month to all overdue taxes.
Any remaining balance on 2020 taxes will transfer to the Clerk and Master’s Office for collection on April 1.
Property Tax Relief Programs
The state provides property tax relief to elderly and disabled property owners. To qualify, a homeowner must be 65, or be totally and permanently disabled as rated by the Social Security Administration or other related agency.
Annual income for all property owners applying for tax relief must be less than $31,190. The state will pay as much as $141 on a participant’s tax bill, with the county making a similar match.
Tennessee also offers property tax relief for veterans and their widows or widowers. Veterans must qualify through the state’s Department of Veterans Services to be eligible to receive up to $845 from the state (along with a local match) for their property tax bills.
Property tax bills are calculated on state-mandated reappraisals that are used to set the assessed property tax values of houses and businesses. Property owners have a right to appeal all new appraisals to the county’s Equalization Board.
Taxpayers are asked to call the trustee’s office at 753-1602 if they have any questions about their tax bills or tax relief.