Development of a Boones Creek Opry received a financial boost Wednesday when the Washington County Budget Committee agreed to allocate $50,000 to help construct a music venue on the Keefauver Farm property.
That one-time funding request for an Opry Barn now goes to the Washington County Commission, which meets on March 22.
Commissioners will consider that appropriation to the Boones Creek Historical Trust, as well as a resolution to extend the county’s lease on the former Olde Towne Ace Hardware building while Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy negotiates an option for the county to buy the property.
Budget Committee members agreed to send a resolution to commissioners asking for $50,000 to help pay for an Opry Barn, now being built at 632 Hales Chapel Road, Gray. Commissioner Jim Wheeler said the request from the Boones Creek Historical Trust was “absolutely an excellent investment in economic development and for improving the quality of life” of Washington County residents.
Grandy also noted the historical trust has done a “phenomenal job of preserving artifacts and the history” of the Boones Creek area.
In 2020, the city of Johnson City deeded the Keefauver Farm home place and an adjacent 2-acre tract to the Boones Creek Historical Trust, which was founded 35 years ago, for the development of a museum and opry to be operated by volunteers.
Officials with the historical trust say the Boones Creek Opry is already being compared to The Carter Fold in Southwest Virginia, and the project offers an opportunity to attract cultural tourists looking to learn more about the area’s Appalachian musical heritage.
The Budget Committee also voted Wednesday to send a resolution to commissioners asking that they approve an extension of a county lease of the former hardware building while the mayor negotiates terms to buy the 10,700-square-foot property at 220 N. 2nd Ave.
The building was used by the Election Commission as one of three early voting sites last year.
Members of the Budget Committee amended a resolution approved by the County-Owned Property Committee earlier this month for the county to buy the property. The committee added a provision calling for the county to extend its lease of the property, which expired in January, until the same time next year.
The amendment also directs Grandy to negotiate terms with the property owner to buy the building. Rent paid by the county would be applied to the purchase price, and the county would have the option to buy the property at any point during the lease.
Commissioners would also be asked to approve a budget amendment for the $38,750 needed to cover the lease of the property for the remainder of current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
Commissioners voted in January 2020 to approve a request from the Election Commission to lease the building — located across U.S. Highway 11E from the George P. Jaynes Justice Center — at a cost of $77,500.
Election officials originally approached county commissioners in 2019 with a plan to buy the old hardware property for $975,000, and use another $345,000 to make renovations to the building.