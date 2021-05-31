Elected officials, community leaders and members of the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion met at the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue in Johnson City on Monday to remember the men and women who have died in this nation’s wars.
“Let’s not remember them with anguish,” Bryon Lauzon, the local commander of the American Legion, told the crowd gathered near Memorial Park for the Memorial Day ceremony. “They would not want our pity.”
Lauzon noted that the day has also become a time to honor the spouses and families of those who did not return from the battlefield, as well as those who did return from war “broken” as a result of their experiences.
He also took time during the ceremony to recognize “the new heroes” who have spent the past year on the frontlines in the nation’s battle against COVID-19.
Lauzon noted the services of nurses, firefighters and other first responders during the paramedic, as well as that of grocery clerks and other essential workers.
The commander also said he saluted all those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination.
“Thank you,” he told the crowd.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said he was pleased to see so many unmasked faces in the audience. He also said his son, Tim, had just completed a 21-year career in the Marines, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan.
“Tim has returned home to his wife and sons, but today is a reminder that not everyone returns home,” the mayor said.
Grandy also told the audience that more than 90,000 veterans die annually as result of drug overdose and other substance abuse issues. He said local lawmakers are currently hoping to reopen the former Greene Valley Developmental Center near Greeneville as a substance abuse recovery center.
Former U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, also said as many as 20 veterans a day commit suicide in this country. As the chairman and later ranking member of the U.S. House Committee of Veterans’ Affairs, Roe said he and his colleagues made funding programs to address veteran suicides a top priority.
“But we need to do more,” the retired congressman said. “We need to reach out at the ground level and put our arms around them.”