Washington County commissioners and officials with the county’s school system say they are close to agreeing on a new $76.2 million education budget that includes a 4% pay increase for all of the system’s employees.
On Wednesday, members of the county’s Budget Committee asked Jerry Boyd, the director of county schools, and Brad Hale, the budget director of the school system, to make revisions to the education budget that was approved by the Washington County Board of Education last month.
School officials noted that recent state Basic Education Program figures could change revenue projections in the draft budget.
The school board approved a budget that included $71.2 million in revenues, and $76.2 million in expenditures. Boyd said to “close the gap” between revenues and spending, the board voted to take $5 million from the school’s fund balance.
The director of schools said updated BEP figures received from the state this week indicate the system could see $1.5 million more in state funds than reflected in the first draft of the school budget.
Revenue projections show the bulk of funding for Washington County schools (51%) comes from the BEP ($35.9 million). Another 24% ($17.1 million) comes from sales tax revenues.
Meanwhile, Hale told the committee he is confident that even with the transfer of reserve money to balance the new budget, the school system will maintain a fund balance of $10 million.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy joined other members of the Budget Committee in commending school officials for being so close to “setting a new budget this early in the process.”
Boyd said 59% of the school system’s expenditures in the new budget ($45.1 million) go to salaries and wages. He said that includes a total of $381,756 in annually scheduled “step/level” increases for school employees.
The school board has also approved 4% raises for both certified and non-certified employees at a cost of $2.3 million. Of that amount, $1.8 million will go to teachers, administrators and other certified staff.
The proposed new budget also increases base pay for the principals of the two county high schools, and gives a 5% salary hike to maintenance employees.
Boyd said the pay bump for maintenance employees was necessary to “attract and retain” qualified individuals in a competitive market.