A plan to move the Washington County Election Commission’s offices to the George P. Jaynes Justice Center is fueling a disagreement between election officials and county government leaders.
Members of the county’s Budget Committee said last week they are weighing the remodeling costs and expediency of moving election offices from the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse to the justice center in time for the May 3 primaries.
Elections Administrator Dana Jones said she, too, is concerned with moving into the new space before the county’s busy 2022 election season begins. Even so, Jones said she has serious concerns with how the county plans to remodel the space.
Jones is pushing a floor plan, at an estimated cost of $90,000, that she said will provide the walls and the security she believes her office needs.
“I need space to run an election,” she told committee members on Wednesday.
A Plan for Remodeling
Moments later, the Budget Committee voted to forward a proposed floor plan to the County Commission on July 26 that calls for minor alterations to 1,750 square feet of space that was formerly occupied by the district attorney general’s office in the justice center.
That remodeling plan, which Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said has been estimated to cost a little more than $8,500, could be accomplished with inmate labor and without the county going through a cumbersome and time-consuming bid process.
Under state law, local governments are allowed to bypass the bid process for such projects that cost less than $10,000.
Opposition To The Floor Plan
Jones told the Budget Committee she is not happy with the idea of the Election Commission sharing a reception area and other common space with the county’s veterans services office. Jones said the preliminary plans prepared by architect Ken Ross would reduce her floor space and are not ideal for securing her office.
Grandy said going with Jones’ plan would likely result in the Election Commission not being in its new space until the middle of the 2022 election cycle.
“This can’t continue to be a moving target,” Grandy said.
Commissioner Freddie Malone agreed with Grandy, and told Jones that her only other option is to remain on the third floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Jonesborough.
“It’s a moot point,” he said of the proposal from Jones. “The option you want is not possible in the time frame you want.”
A Temporary Home
Commissioner Jim Wheeler said the difference in the cost of the two floor plans was also a major concern to him, noting election officials have stressed the importance of lowering the cost of elections for taxpayers.
“We are talking about a significant amount of money for what I thought was going to be a two-year temporary space,” he said.
Wheeler was visibly surprised when Jones told the committee she would like to see the justice center become the Election Commission’s “permanent home.” Wheeler and his colleagues on the Budget Committee directed County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson to work with Jones and state officials to deal with the issues that might hinder the Election Commission from using the justice center as a temporary office space.
Considering A New Building
Washington County commissioners approved a resolution in May allowing the Election Commission to move its offices to the justice center, and to lease event space behind the Food City in The Heritage, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough, for nine weeks to accommodate early voting.
Commissioners have also discussed the idea of building offices for the Election Commission on the grounds of the justice center.
Malone said $1.4 million has been added as a “placeholder” in the 2022 fiscal year under the county’s capital projects wish list for the construction of such a stand-alone building for the Election Commission, which would include an early voting site facing U.S. Highway 11E.
Meanwhile, Gary McAllister, the chairman of the Washington County Election Commission, said his board has scheduled a meeting for 2 p.m. Friday to talk about new office space.
“We have some things to discuss,” he said last week.