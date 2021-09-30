Lewis Haynie has been named solid waste director of Washington County.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy promoted the David Crockett High School graduate to the position earlier this month. His appointment was confirmed by county commissioners at their meeting on Sept. 27.
He succeeds Charles Baines, who retired recently from the job. Haynie previously served as solid waste foreman for the county overseeing maintenance, OSHA training and compliance.
“We are pleased to have someone with maintenance experience stepping into this role,” Grandy said. “Operating five convenience centers and a tire recycling center requires someone who understands the mechanics of the solid waste and recycling business.”
Prior to working for Washington County, Haynie was employed as a machinist for several local companies. He serves as the assistant fire chief for the Nolichucky Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
The county’s five convenience centers are open six days a week in Gray, Cash Hollow, Limestone, Lamar and Locust Mountain. The tire center is off Lancaster Road in the Harmony community.
For more information regarding solid waste services, go to www.washingtoncountytn.org.