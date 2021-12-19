The Washington County Election Commission has decreased the county’s current 35 voting sites to 23 election precincts.
Most of the redrawn voting precincts will be located in Washington County and Johnson City schools. Johnson City’s Freedom Hall Civic Center is among the new voting precincts, and will also serve as one of three early voting sites for next year’s busy mid-term election calendar.
The other two early voting sites are The Heritage, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough, and Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said the decision to consolidate voting sites was made “not simply to save taxpayer dollars, but to make voting as accessible as possible to every citizen of the county.”
Even so, the move is expected to save $41,000 on the cost of holding the next election, which will be the May 3 county and state primaries. Candidates for county offices and state judicial posts can begin picking up their qualifying petitions Monday.
They have until noon on Feb. 17 to file their qualifying papers to appear on the May 3 ballot.
Jones said several county precincts in recent elections have recorded few or no voters showing up on Election Day. Jones noted that is because many voters now prefer to vote early or by an absentee ballot.
As a result, election officials have decided to move the staff and voting machines at those under-utilized sites to precincts with higher voter turnouts.
“We are not disfranchising any voters,” Jones said.
The goal of shifting voting precincts to city and county schools makes sense. she said, because those locations are already handicap accessible and compliant with rules established by the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as having a reliable internet connection.
Jones said meeting those standards is important as the county works to shift from traditional voting precincts, where voters must now live inside their boundaries to be allowed to cast a ballot on Election Day, to the concept of voting centers, where any registered voter in Washington County can mark a ballot on Election Day.
There are now seven counties in Tennessee that offer voting centers to their residents. Jones said Washington County hopes to join them, but election officials want to make sure such a system will work before asking the state for permission to make the change.
Jones said registered voters in Washington County should expect to receive a postcard in the mail from the county’s Election Commission early next year with updated information on their new election precincts. She said precinct lines are still subject to change as the Tennessee General Assembly works in January to adopt lines for state legislative and congressional districts.
A map of the redrawn voting precincts, which are required as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census count, accompanies this story online at www.johnsoncitypress.com and can be seen on the Washington County Election Commission’s website at wcecoffice.com.
Beginning Monday, election officials will also be posting on their website an updated list of candidates who have picked up qualifying petitions for the May 3 election.