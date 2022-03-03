Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy has resigned as a member of BrightRidge’s governing board as a trial involving a zoning dispute between the county and the energy authority is set to begin later this month.
Grandy, who has been on a leave of absence from his duties on the BrightRidge board since the county began legal action against the public utility in November, told members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee Thursday that he had officially stepped down from his obligations with the public utility earlier in the day.
As a result of Grandy’s announcement, the CIA Committee voted to name retired Gen. Ronald V. Hite to replace him on the BrightRidge board. The nomination will be considered at the County Commission’s meeting on March 28.
Grandy said his resignation from the board means he will be devoting “100% of his efforts” to his duties as county mayor. Grandy said he made the decision in light of the possibility he “may be called as a witness” in a three-day trial set to begin in Washington County Chancery Court on March 14.
“Now that it is apparent this case is going to trial, I feel it is important to clearly separate myself from any formal association with the BrightRidge board,” Grandy said in a statement released Thursday. “My leave of absence became more of an issue than the actual lawsuit and its impact on county residents. My resignation will now place the focus where it needs to be: to continue to have quality representation for the citizens of rural Washington County on BrightRidge’s board.”
Angela Charles, Washington County’s planning director, is listed as the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by the county alleging a bitcoin mining operation overseen by Red Dog Technologies at property BrightRidge owns at 1444 Bailey Bridge Road, Limestone, does not conform with a “public utilities” zoning use permitted for the property under the county’s land use regulations.
Before meeting in a closed-door executive session in February to discuss the litigation, Washington County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson informed commissioners that Chancellor John Rambo has ruled that Red Dog does not have standing to recover the $41 million it is seeking from the county if those cyber mining operations are halted by the court.
Grandy was appointed by Washington County commissioners as one of the county’s two representatives on the utility’s board in September 2014. He was serving as a county commissioner at the time of that appointment.
He was reappointed to the BrightRidge board as county mayor in April 2019. That term was set to expire in April 2023.
The issue of the county’s representation on the BrightRidge board came up last month when commissioners voted to name one of their own — Commissioner Kenneth Huffine — to the utility’s eight-member board of directors. Commissioners had originally been asked to name Hite to fill a four-year term (now held by Dan Brant) that is set to expire on April 1.
The commission, however, decided to change direction after Commissioner Freddie Malone told his colleagues he would prefer to appoint a representative from their own ranks.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Kent Harris, who had asked the mayor to step down from the board, told his colleagues he planned to file a resolution at their next meeting to remove Grandy as one of the county’s representatives on BrightRidge’s board.
“Over this past year dealing with the bitcoin situation we have learned how important it is to have representation on the BrightRidge board,” Harris said on Feb. 25.