Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy is not considering a new mask order “at this time” during a rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though he said the option is still on the table.
“I’ve always left that option open,” Grandy said in an interview with the Press earlier this week. “It’s something we’ll watch — I think this spike was predicted, and for me I’m just going to watch the severity of it and hospitalizations are always a key.”
Asked if there was a certain threshold for new cases or hospitalizations at which he would consider issuing a new masking order, Grandy said it’s more about trends than day-to-day numbers, noting that high new case counts will lead to a corresponding increase in hospitalizations.
“I’m looking more at trends than at hard numbers,” Grandy said. “Our hospitalizations reached a peak in December of 368, so we understand capacity, it’s just more about the trends. Naturally, hospitalizations will follow a high level of positive cases, so we’re just going to watch it and try to make the best decision we can for everybody.”
Washington County, which first issued its mask mandate in July, has been without one since Feb. 20, when Grandy allowed it to expire amid a lull in new infection rates. Over the past several weeks, however, new cases and hospitalizations have risen, prompting some local health officials to warn against another potential surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
“I do think that we’re at that point that I’ve talked about for several weeks now, that critical juncture of — we’ve plateaued, we’ve certainly plateaued in our decline, and, at this point, we very well could see our numbers start increasing,” Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift told the Press last month. “And it kind of looks like we might be on the edge of our numbers going back up.”
Compared to February, Washington County’s average new case count rose by more than 30% in March (23.2), though it was still well below January’s average of 71.1. Over the past 14 days, the county has reported an average of 31 new cases per day, a more than 75% increase from February. Regionally, new cases were down about 4% in March, though testing was down 20.9% — indicating the decline in cases is likely due to the decline in testing rather than a general decline in infections.
Cases are also on the rise nationally, with U.S. President Joe Biden calling on states that allowed their mask mandates to expire to reinstate them and wait to reopen businesses. Tennessee, which has never had a statewide mask mandate, has left the decision to county mayors. Back in July, Northeast Tennessee became the first region in the state to have 100% of its population under some form of mask order.
East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine Dean Dr. Bill Block said a statewide mandate “would have been the ideal approach to go with.”
“I think passing it off to the counties was an error, and it resulted in the county mayors being stuck having to make the decision and having some counties participate and others not, which decreases the effectiveness of having anyone mandate them,” Block said. “That’s been disappointing. There certainly could have been lives saved by a more stringent mask mandate across the country, and I don’t think anybody can debate that.
“I think everyone wants to get businesses open, keep things moving along, and really the best way to do that, short of vaccination, is masks,” Block said.
Grandy said he has concerns any time there’s a rise in cases, but that he’s unsure the impact a new mask mandate would have at this point, saying “everybody has been under a mask mandate at one point or another and, I think, understands clearly the effectiveness of them. At some point it becomes a matter of personal interest and personal responsibility to do the right thing.”
“I have concerns until this is just completely gone. There’s no question that when we see increases in cases it’s not a good sign,” Grandy said. “Again, I think this particular surge was predicted and, you know, it’s a behavioral thing. Would a mask mandate in Washington County have made a difference for people on spring break in Miami (Florida)? Probably not.
Block said he believes “masks are really the best tool we have on a low-tech front.”
“I do think guidance from elected officials is of value,” he said, “and (Sullivan County) Mayor (Richard) Venable has taken that choice, so we see conflict even amongst our two neighboring counties.”
Grandy, who has been vaccinated, urged people to seek the shot and continue following public health guidance.
“If there’s any piece of advice: Get vaccinated, that’s your best protection, and continue to do the things that we know prevent spreading the germs whether it’s common cold germs or COVID germs,” Grandy said. “Don’t touch a bunch of stuff, don’t grab people, give folks space, wash your hands — it’s really not rocket science when you think about it.”