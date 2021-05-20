A Washington County man was arrested Thursday after being indicted in a child sexual assault case, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Mack E. Bowman, 83, Johnson City, was accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 10.
He was charged with aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 and two counts of sale of schedule 2 drugs.
The investigation began after the alleged abuse was reported. Investigators also determined Bowman sold narcotics to the child’s mother.
Bowman turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on a $25,000 bond. Bowman is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court later this year.