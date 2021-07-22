A Washington County man is in custody after an armed standoff with deputies, Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in an afternoon press release.
The incident began after 911 calls were received concerning an intoxicated man at the residence of 159 Carr Cemetery Road at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the press release.
“The man, later identified as Jason S. Guire, age 41, had threatened family members with a handgun and had doused the interior of the residence with diesel fuel while family members were inside,” the sheriff’s office said in the press release. “Guire was successful in lighting a piece of furniture on fire before fleeing the scene in a white Honda Odyssey van.”
The van was spotted on Herb Hodge Road by responding deputies and a felony traffic stop was conducted.
“Guire then put the handgun to his head which began a 3 1⁄2 hour stand-off with officers,” according to the press release. “During the stand-off, Guire fired two rounds from the gun into the Watauga River. After lengthy negotiation efforts, Guire eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for an evaluation and later released.“
Guire has been charged with one count of aggravated arson, four counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of handgun during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of handgun while under the influence
Guire is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Members of the Washington County SWAT Team as well as the Johnson City Police Department assisted in the incident.