Washington County is looking to update its building code, a move county leaders hope will bring uniformity to residential construction regulations throughout the region.
The Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee approved a resolution Thursday calling for the county to adopt the same 2018 International Residential Code that was recently approved by the state.
“There is an effort being made to unify the codes in Johnson City and the county so we don’t have a complex situation for builders,” Jodi Jones, the chairwoman of the committee, told her colleagues.
“The city is supportive of what we are trying to do.”
A resolution to adopt the revised 2018 residential code will be on the agenda when the County Commission meets Nov. 23.
Scott Chapman, Washington County’s building official, said the county is currently operating on the 2012 residential code. Chapman said he has been in communication with his counterparts in Johnson City on adopting the updated code.
He said Johnson City officials are expected to begin the process of adopting the 2018 residential code later this month, noting it will take three votes by the City Commission to accomplish.
“There are things in their ordinance — fire, electrical and building codes — that don’t pertain to us, but the nuts and bolts of the International Residential Code will look very similar,” Chapman said.
He said Sullivan County and the city of Kingsport have already adopted the 2018 residential code.
Chapman said a number of amendments requested by the Johnson City Area Home Builders Association and other trade groups have been included in both the state’s version and the county’s update of the residential code.
He noted a letter from Tim Hicks, the acting vice president of the Home Builders Association of Tennessee, whose organization asked the state fire marshal’s office to make a number of changes to the residential code.
“There were concerns over additional costs being passed on to builders,” Chapman said. “Those things have been scaled back.”
In other business Thursday, Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary said the school system had recently spent the technology funds that the HEW Committee approved last month to buy 2,500 Chromebooks for county students.
“There is no longer a waiting list at any school,” he said. “There is now a Chromebook for every child who wants one. It was a good investment for the county.”
Flanary also said he wanted to give the committee a “heads-up”about a major capital purchase the school system will be asking for in the next budget year.
“Next year will be a big year for school buses,” he said.
The director said eight new regular propane-powered school buses, as well as three specialty vehicles, will be needed in August at a cost of $945,000.