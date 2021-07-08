An international automotive components manufacturer looking to locate in the Washington County Industrial Park has asked for additional land for future expansion.
The county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee agreed Thursday “to convey 25 acres” in the industrial park to the Washington County Industrial Development Board that will be sold to a company now identified as “Project Stamp.”
In April, Washington County commissioners approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement for the same unnamed company to locate in the Telford park. Economic development officials say the agreement could result in 206 new jobs coming to Washington County.
The company — with 26 production facilities in 10 countries — is looking at sites in Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio to locate its first plant in the United States. It has narrowed its search to include the vacant 380,000-square-foot former Alo Tennessee Inc. building in the industrial park.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said Thursday the county should learn of the company’s decision on its new location within “the next 30 days.”
The company, which manufactures bumpers, doors and other automobile components, hopes to begin production in the United States by the first quarter of 2022.
Summers said the company has been doing its “due diligence” in negotiating the purchase of the privately owned Alo building in the industrial park.
Economic development officials say “Project Stamp” plans a two-phase, $145 million capital development in Telford that will begin with 117 new jobs and wrap up in 2027 with an additional 89 jobs created.
The jobs will pay an average annual salary of $35,000.
Under the terms of the PILOT, the company would be responsible for submitting reports of new jobs created and their annual wages on Jan. 31, 2022. The agreement requires the company to have created 90%, or 105, of its projected 117 new jobs in Phase I by Dec. 31, 2025.
Those jobs are expected to pay an average wage of at least $17 an hour. Failure to meet those terms would result in the company having to repay 50% of the PILOT benefits it has received.
Phase II will require the company to have created 90% of its promised 206 jobs, at a minimum hourly wage of $17, by Dec. 31, 2027. Failure to meet those terms will force the company to repay 50% of its benefits from the PILOT.
Summers told members of the CIA committee the prospective company has asked to purchase 25 additional acres in the industrial park for a possible Phase III development in the future. She said the company “feels strongly” that it must have control of that property for expansion.
The county will give the industrial development board the option to sell the company the nearby acreage it needs in the park at a total purchase price of $312,500.
The terms of the purchase require the company to begin construction at the site within 36 months of the deal. The purchase will be structured in three annual payments.
Summers said the property deal is an option, and not part of an incentive package.
Commissioner Phil Carriger, who chairs the committee, said he thinks the county is giving the company a “good price on the property.” As a result, Carriger said he would not be pleased if the company returns later to ask for tax abatement on its expansion at the site.