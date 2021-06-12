Washington County commissioners are expected to take a big step later this month to reaching their goal of providing water service to rural areas of the county.
The county’s Budget Committee has voted to send a resolution to commissioners on June 28 containing what Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy has described as a list of 15 water line extension projects covering 48 months of work.
That priority list was developed by the county’s Water Task Force last month.
The mayor said the estimated cost of the projects on the list totals more than $8 million, and will impact “several hundred residents” in many different rural communities of the county.
Keeping Funding Options Open
The resolution doesn’t specify how those projects will be funded. Grandy said the funding options should be left open while officials learn more about how the county might use a portion of the $25.5 million it will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act for expanding water service.
“If we can be a little flexible moving forward, we might be able to stretch those dollars,” Grandy said
The mayor said the county has also discussed borrowing money to create a designated fund for water line extensions. Commissioners have made extending water lines for firefighting services and household consumption one of its top priorities.
Commissioner Freddie Malone said moving forward on the water line extensions will “help the county stay ahead of the game” in terms of securing funding and buying materials for those infrastructure projects.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler agreed, adding that by leaving its funding options open, the county is “thinking outside the box.” He also noted it is wise to spread the water projects throughout the rural areas of the county so that all 15 commissioners can see “the extent of the problem.”
A 2019 engineering report prepared by Tysinger, Hampton & Partners Inc. found Washington County has 214 miles of roadway with no access to public water. County officials have estimated it would cost nearly $40 million to extend water service to all 359 projects listed in the engineering report.
Creating A County Work Crew
The water line resolution going before commissioners also includes a recommendation by the Water Task Force for the county to establish a seven-person water line installation crew to be supervised by the town of Jonesborough. The county’s annual cost for the crew is estimated to be $587,500 for both labor and equipment.
Grandy said the water line crew could help cut the county’s costs by nearly a half for installation and will speed up work on pending projects. The crews would work on extending water lines in areas served by Jonesborough’s utility district, such as in the Dry Creek community, Greenwood Drive, Ralph Hoss Road and Malone Hollow Road areas.
Among other projects on the task force’s list is one in an area served by the city of Kingsport to extend a water line in the Double Springs Road to reach 32 residents. The list also includes projects in the city of Johnson City’s regional water service area, including Grassy Valley, Bill Bennett and Hartmantown roads.