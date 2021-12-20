Tuesday marks the first day of winter, and both Washington County and Johnson City are getting ready for snowy weather.
Because it uses much of the same equipment for leaf collection as it does snow, Johnson City typically starts making preparations for winter before Nov. 1, said Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best.
The city has about 25 vehicles that it deploys across eight zones. Crews have about 4,000 tons of salt on hand, and the City Commission has approved the purchase of an additional 2,000 tons if needed.
Best estimated the city will use about 1,000 tons of salt for the average snow event. The last couple of winters, he added, have been fairly mild.
Washington County Highway Superintendent John B. Deakins Jr. said Monday his department is prepared to tackle winter weather. Just how much snow will be seen this season, Deakins said, is still anybody’s guess.
“The forecast is for a mild winter, but you just never know," Deakins said. “That’s why we keep an eye on the weather.”
Washington County has 800 miles of highways that are maintained by Deakins’ department. When those roads become covered with snow, the county Highway Department spreads a chat mixture that is made up of 30% salt and the rest limestone to melt the frozen precipitation and give traction to motorists.
Deakins said his department has almost 3,000 tons of salt on hand for snowy weather. He said little salt was used during last year’s mild winter.
In some of the sections of Washington County, roads simply don’t get enough sunlight to melt snow until the late afternoon. That means plowing snow is essential.
To do the job, Washington County has nearly 50 snow plows that are stationed in his department’s four work zones.
During snowy weather, Best advises city residents to stay inside if possible. The city typically clears its major thoroughfares first before moving to secondary routes and neighborhood streets.
"If the road seems hazardous, please don't get out unless you have to," Best said. "We'll get to your streets."
Like many other employers across the United States, Best added that the city is also dealing with some staffing issues.
"Right now we should be able to at least get all of our routes at one time," he said.