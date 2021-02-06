As heavy rains moved through the region one year ago, Fall Branch resident Craig Blevins noticed the culvert on his property was full and beginning to flood his neighbor’s barn.
Hoping to prevent the flooding from worsening, Blevins tried to clear out the obstruction — a beaver dam — but was struggling to do so. After his neighbor came to help, Blevins decided to have one last try at clearing the dam, and managed to pull out one branch.
That released a rush of water, and “before I knew what happened” the water had spun him around and pinned his back against the culvert.
His neighbor, Dennis Woods, kept him above water as Blevins’ sons arrived to help free their father to no avail. Blevins’ oldest son, Noah, went around to try and reach him, but a misstep where part of the driveway had been washed away sent him falling several feet and into the culvert as well, his stomach pinned against it in the middle of the culvert.
“It was a fluke that happened, and it happened so fast,” Blevins said.
Craig Blevins was rescued soon after first responders arrived, but Noah was harder to reach. As emergency workers worked to keep Noah alive in the frigid waters, Woods thought to get his tractor, which crews used to pull Noah out of the water.
But before he was freed, Noah would spend half an hour in the water as crews worked to save him. Once out of the water, he was in and out of consciousness and transported to the hospital where he was treated for hypothermia, crush injuries and respiratory failure.
Both would survive, but “it’s just the fact that both of us had a chance of not surviving that day ... it makes every day a blessing,” Craig Blevins said.
And on Friday, one day shy of the one-year anniversary of the incident, the Blevins family was able to attend a Washington County/Johnson City EMS awards ceremony for 10 of the men and women who responded to the scene that day and saved Craig and Noah’s lives.
Brandon Kurfees, leader of the swift water rescue team, described the moment as a blur, and said once the two were freed the first responders didn’t have a chance to feel relieved as Noah was still drifting in and out of consciousness. On Friday, however, they did.
“It’s pretty cool (to meet the family after the fact), we don’t get that side of it a lot,” Kurfees said. “Occasionally you’ll get cards and stuff, but it’s rare you actually get to meet people that you had anything to do with, so it’s a pretty cool experience.”
Blevins, meanwhile, was extremely grateful for every one of the first responders, as well as his youngest son, Micah, who kept Noah’s head above water until first responders arrived, and Woods, who had recently undergone shoulder surgery at the time of the incident.
“Everyone was just amazing with what they did and how they took care of us,” Craig said. “We wouldn’t be here today without them.”