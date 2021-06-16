The Washington County Humane Society is in desperate need of foster homes. It reached capacity after taking in 30 new animals in just two days last week.
Halee Robinson, a program assistant at the Humane Society, attributed the increase to “kitten season.” Cats have a higher chance of mating in the spring according to Robinson, resulting in an influx of cats and kittens being brought in.
“People won’t spay or neuter their cats, so we see more and more throughout the summer. It’s a vicious cycle,” said Robinson.
Now with more than 50 animals available for adoption or in need of foster homes, the Washington County Humane Society is asking for people to volunteer their homes for the dogs and cats in need.
To adopt an animal, you must identify the animal you wish to adopt, complete an application and interview process and be approved. You can find more information on the application process and adoption fees at hswctn.org/adopt-2/.
To foster, applicants must reside in the area and complete a foster home application. Foster families do not pay any expenses, as they are provided with bedding, food and other needs. However, foster families must have a somewhat flexible schedule in order to take their foster animal to the vet or to adoption meetings. For the foster home application and more information, please visit hswctn.org/foster-care/.
If you cannot adopt or foster at this time, the Washington County Humane Society accepts monetary donations, food and supply contributions and donations to their thrift store. They also have other volunteer opportunities available. To learn about other ways to help, visit hswctn.org/donate/.