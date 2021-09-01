The Washington County Heritage Fair returns to Jonesborough on Friday with two days packed with exhibits and presentations showcasing the area’s rich history.
We asked Chad Bailey, one of the organizers of the event, to provide a few details of what can be expected at this year’s fair. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Bailey said that with COVID-19 cases spiking in the region, 95% of this weekend’s presentations will be held outdoors.
Who is involved in organizing and hosting this event?
The Jonesborough Genealogical Society is organizing the Washington County Heritage Fair.
The society was founded in 1990 by a small group of people who were interested in their family history and seeing the development of a history and genealogy section of the Washington County-Jonesborough Library.
Today, the Jonesborough Genealogical Society has grown to over 100 members and has built an outstanding genealogical and history center at the county library.
What is the purpose of the Heritage Fair?
This event’s purpose is to bring local heritage engagement to area youth, as well as bring together all of the county’s heritage groups for one cause. This event has three distinct parts that will bring together a tremendous event.
• Heritage organizations and individuals with specific heritage topic interests will display exhibits on their area’s of local interest in the auditorium at the Jonesborough Visitors Center. As COVID-19 cases rise, we request and encourage those entering the Jonesborough Visitors Center to wear a mask. Masks will be available at the registration table.
• Presenters will speak on heritage topics of interest at the International Storytelling Center Plaza (outside).
• A Living History Timeline will be on display throughout the town of Jonesborough’s green spaces and parks.
When will the event be held?
The Washington County Heritage Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday in Jonesborough.
Where will it be held and are there any charges or fees to attend?
The event is completely free of charge. It will be held in the downtown area, beginning with the Jonesborough Visitors Center, Oak Hill School, greenspace at the corner of Boone Street and Sabin Drive, Jimmy Neil Smith Storytelling Park, International Storytelling Center Plaza, Central Christian ChurchYard, Christopher Taylor House Lawn and Mill Springs Park.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum and the Washington County-Jonesborough Museum will also be opened for the event.
In addition, two town tours will also be offered (at a cost of $5), as well as an Old Jonesborough Cemetery Tour (at a cost of $3).
Why should people attend the Heritage Fair?
The event is unique in nature. It celebrates who we are as Washington Countians and East Tennesseans. It celebrates our past, present and future.
If we don’t know our past, we’ll never understand our future. It celebrates the old eyesore of a building in your community as well as the big beautiful heritage tourism sites in our county.
It also shows connections to traditions and to memories with grandma.
How do you plan to meet your goals at this event?
COVID-19 has changed the event entirely with schools closed this week. Usually on Friday, we’d have school day, but this year we can’t.
We still encourage parents and grandparents to bring their children and talk about their memories of the past, learn from living historians and take some memories of their own home with them.
To learn more about the presentations and speakers at this year’s Washington County Heritage Fair go to https://jgstn.org/annual-heritage-fair/.