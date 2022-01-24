The phone lines at all Washington County government offices will be down from approximately 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday as the county looks to "move around 500 numbers."
“In an effort to consolidate services and save taxpayer dollars, we need a brief window of time to move around 500 numbers,” County Mayor Joe Grandy said in a press release. “All three vendors involved in the move assure us the process will take less than two hours.”
The temporary outage will impact phones in the following offices/locations:
- Historic Courthouse Offices – Assessor of Property, Register of Deeds, Zoning/Planning, Trustee, County Clerk, Mayor’s Office, Purchasing, Accounting, Legal Services, Communications and the Election Commission
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center
- George Jaynes Justice Center – Circuit Court Clerk, Clerk and Master, all judicial offices, Juvenile Services, Veterans Services and County Welfare Officer
- Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management
- Washington County Highway Department
- Washington County UT Extension Office
- Washington County Archives
- Washington County Libraries in Jonesborough and Gray
- Washington County Clerk and Trustee offices in Johnson City
If you require assistance during the brief outage, you may contact any of the offices listed via email. Email addresses are available on the County’s web site (washingtoncountytn.org) through the Department Directory.
Check www.WashingtonCountyTN.org for additional updates.