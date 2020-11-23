After an employee at the Washington County Justice Center tested positive for COVID-19, officials decided to postpone court hearings between now and the end of the year.
The three General Sessions Court judges - Rob Lincoln, Don Arnold and Janet Hardin - met with Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes and decided late last week to reset the majority of Sessions cases until February and March 2021.
The positive employee is in a position so that there is minimal face-to-face contact with other clerks or the public. But with the current spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases, Downes said her main objective in the decision is to protect court personnel, including clerks, judges and officers.
“My number one priority is the safety of this clerk’s office,” Downes said Monday.
The Washington County Bar Association sent an email to attorneys on Friday outlining the new plan.
In that email, attorneys were provided with a list of reset dates that began Monday and continues through Dec. 31. The new dates for those cases will start Feb. 16 and continue through March 26.
“This does not apply to incarcerated defendants ... they will be brought from the jail on their court dates,” Downes said. “There may be very rare exceptions to this policy, but they must be unanimously agreed to by all parties and approved by the judge.”
All judges in Washington County have continued to hear cases throughout the pandemic, but there are limitations on the number of people who can be in the courthouse and courtrooms.
“Again, these measures are an effort to keep everyone safe and give our hardworking clerks some flexibility in their staffing to be able to keep our courts running,” she said.
Defendants who have cases in General Sessions Court still have to show up to get their new court date unless they have an attorney and are contacted with that new date.
The Tennessee Supreme Court’s order in March that dictated only parties involved in cases entering the courthouse will stay in effect, Downes said.
“In order to protect the safety of our clerks, deputies, attorneys, and all who work in our courthouse, it has become necessary to reset state Sessions Court matters.” she said.
Last week the Supreme Court issued a new order for criminal courts across the state canceling any jury trials scheduled for through the end of January 2021. Sessions Courts are governed by the county in which they are located.