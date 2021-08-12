Census data released Thursday shows the population of Washington County grew by 8.15% in the past decade, while Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties saw declines in their numbers.
Washington County recorded 133,001 residents in the 2020 census, which ranks it 12th in population among Tennessee’s 95 counties. The county, which was previously ranked 11th in population, has added 10,022 residents since the 2010 census.
“Growth is key to the financial health of a community,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said.
Meanwhile, Sullivan County is ranked 9th in the state, with a population of 158,163 recorded in last year’s census. Sullivan County saw its population grow by 1,340 residents in the past decade.
A Declining Population
Carter County is ranked 26th in population in Tennessee, with 56,356 residents counted in the 2020 census. That is 1,068 fewer residents than the number counted in the 2010 census, which represents a 1.86% decrease in population.
Likewise, Johnson County saw its population decrease by 1.62% in the past 10 years. The latest census numbers show the county with 17,948 residents, which ranks it at 70th in the state with 296 fewer residents than in 2010.
Unicoi County is now ranked at 71st in the state for population, with 17,928 residents counted in the 2020 census. That number represents a decrease of 385 from the 18,313 residents counted in Unicoi County in 2010.
Redrawing Legislative Districts
The population numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week are key to helping state and local governments redraw their representative districts. That includes lines for the Tennessee’s nine congressional districts, as well as the 99 House and 33 Senate districts in the state General Assembly.
In Washington County, the population numbers will be used to draw new lines for the 15 districts of the County Commission, whose members are serving as the county’s Redistricting Committee.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said Thursday’s release of data will help get the redistricting process started this month. Local and state officials were told earlier this year the census data might not be made available until September.
Matherly said the census information will be downloaded by Chris Pate, a county planning/zoning analyst, who will be developing commission district maps based on that data.
“Once we get those numbers then we can really get going,” Matherly said.
He said the Redistricting Committee will be identifying areas of the county that have grown the most to determine if the current number of commission districts is sufficient or if a change is needed.
County officials say those growth areas likely include Gray, Sulphur Springs, Boones Creek and Jonesborough.
Matherly also noted commissioners will be looking to see how much population numbers have changed for each district since 2018 when the board was downsized to its current 15 members.
A Tight Election Schedule
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said drawing new voting precinct lines will begin as soon as county and state officials complete their redistricting work.
“We have the time to redraw the voting precincts and get that information mailed to voters by postcards within 30 days before the next election,” Jones said.
What is now putting some stress on her office, she said, is getting those legislative redistricting maps in hand before candidates begin qualifying for state legislative and County Commission races.
Jones said her office is working on “a tight schedule,” with candidates set to begin picking up qualifying petitions for the May 3 primaries on Dec. 20.
The qualifying deadline for the county and state primaries is Feb. 17.
“I can’t begin giving out packets to candidates until I know where those district lines will be,” she said.
{iframe style=”width: 100%; height: 600px;” title=”Interactive or visual content” src=”https://flo.uri.sh/visualisation/6993539/embed” frameborder=”0” scrolling=”no” width=”320” height=”240”}{/iframe}
{div style=”width: 100%!; margin-top: 4px!important; text-align: right!important;”}{a class=”flourish-credit” style=”text-decoration: none!important;” href=”https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/6993539/?utm_source=embed&utm_campaign=visualisation/6993539” target=”_top”}{img style=”width: 105px!important; height: 16px!important; border: none!important; margin: 0!important;” src=”https://public.flourish.studio/resources/made_with_flourish.svg” alt=”Made with Flourish” /}{/a}{/div}