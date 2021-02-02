A higher cost for materials and contracted labor during the COVID-19 pandemic has left members of Washington County’s Task Force considering a new plan for extending water to underserved areas of the county.
The panel is looking into establishing a county crew to install water lines to areas of Washington County that need the service. The task force learned last week that contracting for such installation work could put the cost of many water projects out of reach of the county’s coffers.
The news came during an update from Ken Rea, deputy director of the First Tennessee Development District, on efforts to apply for a community development block grant to serve residents along Taylor Bridge Road.
Rea said the grant application was originally focused on serving 46 homes in the area, but a survey found only 19 households wanted water service.
As a result, he said the costs per linear foot to provide that service “jumped” from $40 to $120.
“A project we thought would cost $1.6 million now comes in at the $3.7 million range,” Rea said.
Utility Construction Costs Rise
He also told task force members that construction costs “have shot up and getting materials has become difficult” during the pandemic. Even so, Rea said utility construction contractors are finding plenty of work in East Tennessee.
“The Knox/Powell Utility District has put a lot of work on the street in the past year,” Rea said.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said the adjusted costs to provide water services to Taylor Bridge Road will require a new strategy on the county’s part.
“Even if all 40 folks on that road took water, and we could qualify for a grant, it would still cost $92,000 per household served, which is ridiculous,” he said. “It’s a crazy number. For $200,000 we can buy everyone there a good well.”
Putting The Numbers Together
Washington County Commissioner Bryan Davenport, who serves as chairman of the task force, said the panel is “going to have to do it a different way.” Davenport said the task force would “put together numbers” for the county to create a crew to do the installation work.
Kevin Brobeck, director of Jonesborough’s Water Distribution Department, told task force members he calculates it will cost Washington County roughly $450,000 a year to fund a seven-person water line installation crew.
Davenport said his plan is to present those figures to county commissioners at a workshop sometime in late February or early March.
Washington County Commissioner Kent Harris said he supports the idea of the county creating a crew to work on water projects.
“We could save millions in the long haul, and get water to areas that desperately need it,” Harris told his colleagues on the task force.
Work Continues on Logan Chapel Road
Members of the task force also heard an update last week on the progress of a water project in the Logan Chapel Road area. Chris Alley, an engineer with the city of Kingsport, said crews started work on the project in December to meet the requirements of funding guidelines stipulated in the CARES Act.
He said 760 feet of water lines have been installed, representing nearly 13% of the total project.
“This segment upgrade is key to three or four other projects identified in that area,” Grandy said.
Jonesborough’s water system now serves 166 square miles in Washington County. Johnson City’s regional system covers 110 square miles, with Kingsport and the Chuckey Utility District serving about 26 square miles each.
A comprehensive engineering report, which was released in May 2019, noted Washington County has 214 miles of roadway with no access to public water.