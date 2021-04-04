Washington County leaders would like to see a professional evaluation of separate plans to improve firefighting services in the county.
Specifically, Washington County commissioners want to know the cost breakdown of a plan to add paid firefighters to volunteer departments. The county is now operating under a two-year-old pilot program that partners the county with Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services for additional firefighting help.
Commissioners Vote To Take Action
County commissioners voted in March to pass a resolution asking Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy to engage the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service and other related organizations, including the Washington County Fire Chief’s Association, to “develop information relevant to fire safety” and the employment of full-time firefighters in Washington County.
The results of that study are expected to be presented to commissioners at the June 3 meeting of the county’s Public Safety Committee.
Commissioner James Wheeler, who serves as chairman of that committee, told his colleagues last month that improving firefighting services would help county residents reduce the cost of their home insurance policies and “lighten the load for our volunteer fire departments.”
Background On The Issue
Washington County has had a partnership with EMS to cross train paramedics in firefighting services. The idea is for a paid EMS employee to be able to drive the pumper truck to a fire scene, allowing volunteer firefighters to respond directly to the location of the blaze.
This EMS partnership is being implemented at several volunteer fire departments that also serve as ambulance substations in Washington County.
Wheeler said this concept has helped improve response times to fire calls. In addition to driving the pumper truck, the EMS employee is also available to assist in fire suppression.
However, providing medical assistance at the fire scene remains the paramedic’s primary duty.
County officials say the pilot program has helped to augment the personnel levels of some volunteer departments that have had a difficult time in finding firefighters to respond to daytime calls.
Another Plan From Volunteer Firefighters
Washington County officials have also received a proposal from the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department to supplement firefighting services in Washington County. This plan calls for as many as two paid firefighters to be placed at each of the county’s volunteer departments.
Wheeler said the plan has raised many questions from commissioners that he hopes will be answered by the CTAS study. Among them is the cost of a paid firefighter plan in comparison to the pilot program, as well as sorting out the details of the likely command structure.
Washington County commissioners have made improving firefighting services, which includes adding fire hydrants and extending waterlines in the county, a top priority.