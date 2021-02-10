Washington County officials are reviewing their options for renewing the lease on a former Jonesborough hardware store that was used as an early voting site last year.
County Mayor Joe Grandy told members of the Budget Committee on Wednesday that the county’s one-year lease on the former Olde Towne Ace Hardware, 220 N. 2nd Ave., expired last month.
County commissioners voted 9 to 5 in January 2020 to approve a request from the Washington County Election Commission to lease the building — located across U.S. Highway 11E from the George P. Jaynes Justice Center — at a cost of $77,500.
Considering All Options
Grandy said the owner of the property, former Jonesborough Alderman David Sell, has “granted the county a 60-day time frame” for making a decision on the 10,700 square-foot property. The mayor said the County-Owned Property Committee is currently looking at three options.
“We could walk away from it entirely, renew the lease for a period of time or make an outright purchase of the building,” Grandy said. “The owner is amenable to any of those choices.”
He said a resolution on the hardware building will come before the Budget Committee for a vote at its meeting in March.
Meeting Early Voting Needs
The building was used as one of three early voting sites in Washington County during the 2020 election cycle. Grandy said the building is currently being used for storage by the Election Commission.
“That’s expensive storage space for a building that only gets used a couple times a year,” said Commissioner Freddie Malone, who voted against leasing the building last year.
Malone also told commissioners he doesn’t believe using the former retail space on busy U.S. Highway 11E for government activity is “the highest and best” use of the property.
Grandy noted that while there is no election activity this year, the space could be crucial in 2022, when voters will see a number of county and state offices on the ballot.
Looking To Buy
Commissioner Jim Wheeler told his colleagues it might make “some sense” for the county to purchase the former hardware building if it could get a “better deal.” He also noted the outside of the building “definitely needs some painting and other work.”
Wheeler said the county should also identify the exact portion of the tract that is for sale, and determine if it includes a nearby animated billboard.
Election officials originally approached county commissioners in 2019 with a plan to buy the old hardware property for $975,000, and use another $345,000 to make renovations to the building.
Malone said Wednesday he has been disappointed with how the hardware building issue “has been handled from start to finish.” He said he has “heard rumors” of a shakeup in the membership of the Election Commission.
“Some say we should solve this problem so they (election commissioners) don’t have to deal with it,” Malone told his colleagues. “I would argue the other side of the point. Let’s let the new folks, if there are new folks, have input into how this building should be used.”