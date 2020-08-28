Washington County has extended its mask mandate through Sept. 30.
“Our regional health officials predicted that following CDC guidelines, including face coverings, would slow the increase in positive cases,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in a press release.
“We are now 46 days into our local face covering requirement and trends show that prediction was correct. Masks, physical distancing, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces disinfected are proven measures. By extending the mandate the hope is to keep us on a downward trajectory with regards to cases.”
The mandate requires that masks be worn in public places where social distancing is not possible. Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn by employees and visitors inside businesses, organizations or venues in use by members of the public.
Children age 12 and under and those who have trouble breathing because of underlying health conditions are not required to wear face coverings.
The decision comes after Gov. Bill Lee extended an executive order Friday that grants county mayors in 89 counties the ability to issue mask requirements in the event of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Washington County's mask mandate went into effect on July 14 and has now been extended twice.