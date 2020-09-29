Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy extended the county's mask mandate following Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's extension of the executive order granting mayors that authority.
“I appreciate the public’s support of wearing face coverings for the past 77 days to slow the progress of COVID-19,” Grandy said in a statement. “Business leaders have indicated to me that they would prefer to keep the order in place, insuring uniform use of face coverings at all businesses in our county.”
On Tuesday, Lee extended Tennessee's state of emergency through Oct. 30, granting local mayors the authority to issue mask mandates. Grandy first issued a mask mandate on July 28 and extended it periodically since. Tuesday's announcement will extend the order, set to expire Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., through Oct. 30.