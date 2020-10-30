Washington County's mask mandate has been extended through Dec. 29, according to a press release form the county.
You can read the full release below:
After careful consideration, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy will extend the current face covering requirement, set to expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight, to Dec. 29, 2020.
“As a population, we’ve become a little lax in wearing masks while gathering in large groups,” Grandy said. “With the return of sports, opening of restaurants and bars, we need to be mindful of wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible. Business leaders have indicated to me that they would prefer to keep the order in place, insuring uniform use of face coverings at all businesses in our county.”
Use of face coverings where physical distancing of six feet or more is not possible is shown to slow the spread of COVID-19, as well as other respiratory diseases like the flu. Current figures from the Tennessee Department of Health indicate that we need to continue mask use as we head into flu season.
“We need to get our flu shots, and pneumonia vaccination if you’re prone to that as well. What we do not need is to overload our medical providers with a mix of seasonal flu and COVID cases,” Grandy said. “Bottom line is if we want to avoid another shut down, we need to up our game on the basics of wearing a mask when you cannot physically distance from folks, avoiding large crowds and washing your hands.”
When schools returned to in-person learning, the decision was made to extend the face covering requirement to see what the impact is on school-related activities. Tennessee’s Department of Education encourages the use of masks in classrooms state-wide, but leaves the final decision up to local school districts. Local school systems report that the cases they’re seeing are from exposure outside of school.
“We need to do what we can to keep our businesses open, especially as we approach the holiday season,” Grandy said. “We are all in the same boat on this, and need to keep paddling in the same direction.”