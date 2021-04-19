The Washington County Election Commission is pushing for event space behind the Food City in Jonesborough to be designated as an early voting site in next year’s elections.
Election officials recommended that county commissioners lease The Heritage, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, when they met with members of the County-Owned Property Committee on Friday.
The joint session of the two boards was called to explore options to Washington County renewing its lease of the former Ole Towne Ace Hardware building at 220 N. 2nd Ave. in Jonesborough.
Washington County commissioners voted last month to ask for an extension of the county’s expired lease on the former hardware building while Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy negotiates a possible option for the county to purchase the property.
The 10,700-square-foot building was used by the Election Commission as one of three early voting sites in 2020.
Searching For Alternatives
Gary McAllister, Election Commission chairman, said last week he and his colleagues on the board have been exploring options to help “save the county money” on early voting sites.
Dana Jones, the county’s new administrator of elections, presented county officials with several proposals for early voting, including the possible use of the gymnasium of the town of Jonesborough’s McKinney Center.
The leading option, Jones said, is to lease The Heritage during next year’s early voting periods and on election days at a daily rate of $595 for 82 days. That sets the total yearly cost for leasing The Heritage at $48,850.
The county paid an annual lease of $77,500 for the former Ace hardware building.
Election Commissioner John Abe Teague said it is the board’s goal “to shrink” the current cost of $15 per vote to hold elections in Washington County to the $5 that it now costs in Sullivan County.
Looking For Additional Space
McAllister told the County-Owned Property Committee that his board, which now includes three new Republican members, is also working with the mayor to find additional space for the cramped Election Commission office. Election officials are now located on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse.
McAllister said one possibility may be locating office space for the election staff in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.
Election Commission Secretary Margaret Davis noted the board is communicating with Johnson City officials on the possibility of using a portion of Freedom Hall for early voting in the next election.
Davis also told county officials that the next scheduled election will be here sooner than they think. She said early voting for the county’s primary contests will begin in April 2022.
“Time is of an essence,” Davis said.
Coming To A Resolution
County Commissioner Phil Carriger, who serves as chairman of the County-Owned Property Committee, said his committee plans to make a decision on the Election Commission’s proposal at its next monthly meeting, and he expects to have a resolution on the matter before the County Commission on May 24.
In the meantime, McAllister and Grandy have asked officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to do a traffic analysis of The Heritage site and the former Ace hardware building.
The Heritage, which is owned by Linda DeLong, has been the site of many social and political events in recent years. Gov. Bill Lee has spoken at the site, and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Manny Sethi held a campaign rally at the venue alongside U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2020.