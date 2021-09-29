Washington County Elections Administrator Dana Jones has earned the state’s top certification for her position.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said this week that Jones has passed the state Certification Exam for Administrators of Elections.
“This certification demonstrates Jones’s dedication to meeting the highest of standards in her efforts to serve Washington County,” Hargett said. “The residents of Washington County can be proud to have a public servant of this caliber.”
Washington County Election Commissioners Phyllis Fox, Gary McAllister and John Abe Teague, who were appointed by the Tennessee Election Commission to serve as Republican representatives on the board in April, voted that same month to name Jones as the county’s next administrator of elections. She succeeded Maybell Stewart, who retired from the position in March.
Jones, who has spent most of her professional career in marketing and pharmaceuticals, had also been considered as a possible new member of the Election Commission.
Before taking the certification exam, election administrators must complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law. By passing the exam, participants demonstrate they have the level of knowledge and understanding required to be successful county administrators of elections in Tennessee.
The exam, which is held at least once a year and administered by the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections in Nashville, is a rigorous, closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours.
Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.
“I applaud Dana for her hard work, commitment and focus in studying for the exam,” Goins said. “I appreciate her dedication to the election process.”
Two other election administrators, Candy Booker of Union County and Monica Davis of Clay County, also earned their certification.
For more information about the Administrator of Elections Certification Exam or elections in Tennessee, visit sos.tn.gov/elections or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.