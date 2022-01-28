Washington County officials are remembering Election Commissioner C.B. Kinch, who died Thursday, as a knowledgeable public servant who used humor to bring people together.
“He was just a joy to work with,” Election Commissioner Margaret Davis said. “He brought levity to our meetings. He knew when and how to lighten the mood.”
Davis and Kinch were the two Democratic representatives on the five-member Washington County Election Commission. Kinch had served on the panel since 2014.
He also served two terms on the Washington County Commission between 2002 and 2010.
Davis said Kinch was an active member of the community who brought institutional knowledge and a “historical context” to the election board through the many relationships he developed over the years.
“He knew so many people and he respected everybody regardless if they had an “R” or a “D” next to their name,” Davis said.
Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said he and his fellow Republican colleagues Phyllis Fox and John Abe Teague, who were all appointed to the board early last year, enjoyed getting to know Kinch better during the short time they were able to work with him.
“He was always a pleasure to be around,” McAllister said. “He wanted to work together for what was best for everyone, regardless of your political party. I will truly miss him as a colleague and as a friend.”
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said Kinch was “a true delight” to work with and to know as a person.
“He had a dry sense of humor and knew how to use a comical statement to lighten the mood,” Jones said. “He was a very special soul and will be hard to replace.”
Jones said it will be up to the Tennessee State Election Commission to name a new Democratic member to the county board after consulting with local Democratic leaders.