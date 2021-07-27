Washington County Detention Center officers checking incoming mail for inmates seized Suboxone strips on two different occasions, and a subsequent investigation uncovered a drug conspiracy inside the facility.
Washington County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said attentive detention officers and Investigator Vince Walters was the reason the conspiracy was broken up.
Fifteen of 20 people involved in the case appeared in Washington County Criminal Court Monday after being indicted by a grand jury in May.
Those indicted and their charges:
Introduction of contraband/intoxicant into a penal facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband/intoxicant into a penal facility, money laundering:
- Jason Lloyd Ball, 46, jailed on $25,000 bond.
- Robert Charles Bennett, 43, jailed on $5,000 bond.
- Whitney Nicole Bennett, 23, 353 Spice Hollow Road, Johnson City, jailed on $5,000 bond.
- Katherine Lee Salyer, 37, 210 Bettie St., Johnson City, free on $25,000 bond.
- Brandon Horvath, 33, 534 Old State Route 34, Jonesborough, jailed on $5,000 bond.
Introduction of contraband/intoxicant into a penal facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband/intoxicant into a penal facility,, conspiracy to commit money laundering:
- Connie Sue Debriel, 39, 128 Cedar Grove Road, Johnson City, free on $25,000 bond.
Introduction of contraband/intoxicant into a penal facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband/intoxicant into a penal facility:
- Reginald Kevin Garner Jr., 39, jailed on $25,000 bond.
- Jerry Lee Greer Jr., 24, jailed on $5,000 bond.
- Anthony Edward Hollifield, 1015 Embreeville Road, Johnson City, free on $5,000 bond.
- Jane Eleanor Jones, 44, 4175 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, free on $5,000 bond.
- Brenda Kay Kinsler, 60, 3046 Panther Creek Road, Sneedville, free on $5,000 bond.
- Ivan Ernesto Lindo, 34, jailed on $5,000 bond.
- Christian D'Angelo Miller, jailed on $5,000 bond.
- Candace M Rose, 37, 108 Jay Barnett Road, Jonesborough, free on $5,000 bond. She did not appear in court Monday so the judge issued a capias for her arrest.
- Matthew Austin Woodyard, 20, jailed on $5,000 bond.
The investigation began Feb. 24 after detention staff found 26 Suboxone strips in the mail, Laitinen said. The following day, investigators found a hole in a cell window and on Feb. 26, jail staff intercepted an additional eight strips of Suboxone in the incoming mail.
Laitinen said investigators conducted extensive interviews over a two-month period, then took the case to a grand jury.
The defendants who appeared in court Monday will return to court Sept. 15.
Two additional people, Fabian Miller and Jeremy Ball, are also charged in the indictment, but have not yet been arrested.
Anyone with information about the two can call the sheriff's office at 788-1414, or call 911.