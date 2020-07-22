An inmate at the Washington County Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night.
The inmate had been hospitalized. Inmates and sheriff’s department employees who had contact with the inmate are isolating and being monitored for symptoms. The release did not say if those with contact with the inmate would be tested, or if other inmates and employees would be tested.
“The Sheriff’s Office will be working closely with the Washington County Health Department for guidance as we diligently monitor the situation,” the release said.