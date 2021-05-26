The Washington County Democratic Party recently reorganized with a new slate of officers.
Suzanne Emberton was elected the county party’s chair. She will succeed Kate Craig, who has served as head of the party since March 2017.
“There’s so much energy with the new officers and Suzanne will be an amazing county party chair,” said Craig, who will now serve as a member of the party’s executive committee. “I know she has what it takes to keep the momentum going and continue building the big tent.”
Craig said increasing fundraising, recruiting a diverse leadership team and growing the party were among the accomplishments of her tenure in office.
Emberton has been in information technology for about 20 years and currently develops and delivers technical training content.
“I became involved with local Democrats a few years ago and also served as the First Congressional District volunteer leader for Tennesseans for Pete (Buttigieg) during the 2020 Democratic Primaries,” she said. “I have a strong desire to make sure our underserved and vulnerable community members are not forgotten.”
Emberton said she hopes to build on the work of Craig and the party’s executive committee during her time as chair. She said that includes community engagement, recruiting candidates and new members and fundraising will be among her goals.
“It may sound cliché, but every race is important,” she said. “Like it or not, politics and government, especially at the local levels, has a profound impact on our everyday lives.”
The new chair said that is why the Washington County Democratic Party “will be working to push for candidates at all levels to better represent our entire community, not just the ones who already have money and power.”
She also noted that “training and encouragement is the last piece of the puzzle for a grassroots organization to be successful.”
Joining Emberton on the party’s leadership team are Sylvain Bruni-Fowler as vice chair, Kathy Carr as secretary and Cindy Humphrey as treasurer.