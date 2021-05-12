County leaders say additional investments are needed to see that economic development continues at the Washington County Industrial Park.
The Washington County Budget Committee voted Wednesday to allocate $660,260 in county funds to secure a matching industrial site preparation grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The maximum amount the county can be awarded from the TVA’s InvestPrep program is $720,240.
More Sites Needed
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, told committee members the funding will be used develop two new sites in the county’s industrial park in Telford. She said similar investments in the past have paid dividends for the county.
The county is currently completing its application for the TVA grant, which Summers said requires a 30% match from the county. She said the county currently has one 25-acre “pad-ready” site available for sale at the industrial park.
“This would be a nice next step for our park,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said.
Economic development officials have told county leaders that a lack of proper site development is one reason many industrial clients “move on” when considering prospective locations.
Return On Its Investment
County leaders say it was because of previous investments made at the Telford park that Ebm-papst, a German company that makes automobile fans, motors and other heating and cooling components, decided to spend $1.2 million in 2019 to buy 30 acres in the industrial park to build a 110,000-square-foot plant.
Construction of that facility is expected to begin this year.
“We need to be constantly thinking of what’s in the pipeline so we have the product to recruit companies,” Summers said.
County Commissioner Jim Wheeler told his colleagues that making the necessary investments at the industrial park “puts us in a better position to move forward.”
Commissioners approved an application for a grant through the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s State Industrial Access Program in 2019 to extend a road in the park to a cul-de-sac near Blalock Road. The $3 million road construction project came at no cost to the county.
That project also includes installing a traffic signal and making improvements to the entrance of the industrial park at Precision Boulevard off U.S. Highway 11E in Telford.
New Space For Election Commission
In other business on Wednesday, the Budget Committee discussed a recommendation from the County-Owned Property Committee calling for the Washington County Election Commission to move its offices, which are currently on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse, to nearly 2,000 square feet of space in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.
In addition, the Election Commission is asking the county to lease event space behind the Food City in Jonesborough as an early voting site in next year’s elections. The Heritage, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, would only be leased for nine weeks to accommodate early voting.
Grandy said the cost of both items would be addressed in the next fiscal year’s budget, which county officials are currently working to set.
The mayor also said there is enough space available in the justice center to accommodate the Election Commission, as well as the county’s zoning compliance officer and veterans services officer.
“I can’t give you an exact figure to renovate that space until we hire an architect,” he said.