Washington County commissioners will face a full slate of issues when they meet Monday, with a continued debate on setting new county budget, appointing a redistricting committee and reviewing a list of waterline extension projects on their agenda.
The commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.
Board Chairman Greg Matherly said the commission will likely take up a lengthy discussion on balancing the county general fund’s proposed new $43.9 million budget. Commissioners voted last week to reject a plan to balance the spending proposal by taking $3 million in local option sales tax dollars from education and using it to plug a deficit.
Instead, commissioners instructed the Budget Committee to look at spending cuts and reserve funds to fill the gap.
“I expect we will have a very in-depth discussion on the budget,” the chairman said. “Each budget year has its own special circumstances, and we’ve had deficits to fill before. This year we must decide if we want to violate our own reserve policy in how much of our fund balance to use.”
Looking For Direction
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy emailed all 15 commissioners on Friday and instructed them to “please bring your budget workshop booklets, ‘County Commission Draft 1’ and your recommended cuts to the FY22 budget” to the monthly meeting.
Until a new budget is set, Matherly said the county will operate on a continuation budget when the new fiscal year begins July 1. That spending will be based on one-twelfth of the current fiscal year’s budget.
Water And Other Issues
Matherly also expects commissioners will take some time to discuss a resolution that outlines a list of 15 county waterline extension projects.
The resolution doesn’t specify how those projects — totaling an estimated $8 million — will be funded. Grandy said earlier this month the funding options should be left open while officials learn more about how the county might use a portion of the $25.5 million it will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act for expanding water service.
Matherly said commissioners will also consider a resolution to name each of the board’s 15 members to serve as the county legislative body’s reapportionment committee. By law, local, state and federal governments must redraw legislative districts based on the latest U.S. Census numbers.
“We’ve got to get started on redistricting, but we won’t get our census numbers from the state until late September,” Matherly said.