Washington County commissioners will choose from three applicants Monday when they appoint an interim sheriff to serve the remaining months of Ed Graybeal’s elected term in office.
Graybeal retired in September after serving 18 years as sheriff. The interim sheriff will serve as head of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office until the voters go to the polls on Aug. 4, 2022, to elect a new sheriff.
Candidates for sheriff and other county offices will begin picking up their qualifying papers on Dec. 20. The deadline for qualifying to run in the March 3 primary is Feb. 17.
Commissioners, who will meet at 6 p.m in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center, will select from three candidates who have had their credentials vetted by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The three POST-certified applicants have also announced their bids for sheriff in next year’s election.
They are:
• Leighta Laitinen who is now serving as chief deputy of the sheriff’s office. Laitinen has a bachelor of science degree from East Tennessee State University and is a graduate of Walters State Law Enforcement Training Academy. She has been employed at the sheriff’s office since July 1995, beginning as a clerk and working her way up the organization’s administrative ladder.
• Keith Sexton, who is a lieutenant in the Johnson City Police Department. He currently serves as a training unit supervisor for the department, as well as a SWAT team commander. Sexton began his law enforcement career in 1991 as a patrol deputy with the Washington County’s Sheriff’s Office.
• Michael Templeton, who retired in July as a special agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. He most recently served as a DEA liaison to special operations forces combating ISIS in Afghanistan. Templeton, a Sullivan County native and a 1990 graduate of ETSU, began his career in law enforcement with the Johnson City Police Department in 1992.
Greg Matherly, the chairman of the Washington County Commission, said the three candidates will each be given five minutes to speak to commissioners before the floor is opened to nominations for the position.
Following the vote by the commission, Matherly said Chancellor John Rambo will then swear the interim sheriff into office.