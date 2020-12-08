Washington County commissioners will hold an executive session Monday to hear answers to a number of legal questions they have concerning a resolution asking the county to “affirm” its support of pending state litigation against manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.
Commissioners are set to participate in a closed electronic session at 5:30 p.m. with 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin and attorneys with the Nashville-based law firm of Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings, who are handling the case on behalf of prosecutors in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial Districts.
The lawsuit was filed in Sullivan County by local prosecutors in 2017 seeking financial compensation from three named drug manufacturers for their alleged roles in an “opioid epidemic” under the state’s Drug Dealer Liability Act.
The commission will meet in regular electronic session at 6 p.m. on Monday to consider a resolution proposed by Baldwin that Washington County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson said would “affirm, ratify and show support for the lawsuit.” The state litigation, which is separate from a similar lawsuit against opioid manufacturers filed in federal court, seeks to compensate Washington and other plaintiff counties in the listed judicial districts for budgetary and policy hardships created by the opioid epidemic.
Wilkinson told the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee last week that includes the costs of opioid-related drug overdoses and babies born addicted to opioids, as well as the impact opioid abuse has had on local law enforcement agencies.
She told committee members the request from Baldwin is “a procedural matter” in a lawsuit that has “involved a significant amount of work.” She said Sullivan County commissioners, who are in the 2nd Judicial District, approved a similar resolution in support of the litigation last month.
The Unicoi County Commission also approved the resolution from Baldwin in November.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler, who is also an attorney, told his colleagues last week he would like to see the actual wording of the resolution and hear more from the “attorneys of record” in case before making a decision. Wheeler said he is also worried that the county might be giving up its power over how money awarded in the case is distributed.
“When this lawsuit was filed, the attorneys general took a pretty strong stance that they had the authority to file this without coming before the different legislative bodies,” he said. “My question is why do they need this now?”
Baldwin, who serves as district attorney of Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties, said Tuesday the resolution was being placed before the plaintiff county commissions out of “an abundance of caution.” He said attorneys for the defendants in the case argued before the state’s Court of Appeals earlier this year that the AGs do not have the power to file the legislation on behalf of those political entities.
“We believe the state statute does gives us that authority, but in case it does come up, we can show those counties are in support,” Baldwin said. “Washington County has been on board with it from the start. They have provided discovery, and a number of county officials have been deposed.”
Baldwin said any money obtained by the lawsuit would go to local counties based on their needs in addressing the opioid crisis.
“None of the money will be going to the attorneys general,” he said. “It will go to a panel set up in each county that that is tailored to the needs of that specific county.”