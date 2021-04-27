Before voting to approve a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal that they hope will lure an international auto components manufacturer to Telford, Washington County commissioners heard a status report on three existing PILOT agreements.
The data shows how those firms — Koyo/JTEKT, Dentsply Sirona and Ebm-papst — are faring under the terms of those payment-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangements.
Commissioners voted 13 to 1 on Monday to sign a PILOT with an unnamed company, which is being called “Project Stamp,” that could result in 206 new jobs coming to the Washington County Industrial Park. Before they made that decision, County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson updated commissioners on the PILOTs the county is currently engaged in.
Wilkinson reminded commissioners that PILOTs are effectively an agreement that allows the Washington County Industrial Development Board, with the authorization of the County Commission, to obtain ownership of industrial property under negotiated terms and exempt it from the county’s property tax levy for a specified period.
• Koyo Bearings North America/JTEKT North American Corp.
Background: Koyo, now known as JTEKT, is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing automotive systems, bearings and high-performance machine tools. The company began its PILOT lease agreement at its location in the Washington. County Industrial Park in Telford in November 2006.
Summary: The lease agreement provides for PILOTs on both real property and personal property beginning at 0% and rising to 10% annually until reaching 100%. The lease agreement also includes options for two qualified expansions on real property and personal property within 10 years of the date of the lease.
Benchmarks: The company has reported 100 full-time employees for each of its reporting periods since 2013. The current report shows an increase of 10 jobs from the preceding year, resulting in a 61% excess of its employment benchmark.
Tax Year 2020: Koyo is now paying 80% of ad valorem taxes on one parcel and 100% on another for a combined total of $54,635.
The company also paid a combined sum of $72,197 in personal property during the last tax year.
• Dentsply Sirona/JCM International Inc.
Background: Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company operates a facility at 608 Rolling Hills Drive, Johnson City.
Summary: This PILOT includes a facility lease for land and building, as well as a tax agreement with Washington County. Rent payments under the facility lease began in June 2018 at $25,200. In June 2020, the sixth year of the lease, the payment increased to $49,200.
Benchmarks: The PILOT calls for 171 full-time employees and $13.278 million in capital investment. The company received an extension from the county IDB on its job creation and investment reporting requirements. Dentsply cited the “unforeseeable circumstances of the global COVID-19 pandemic” on the dental industry as a reason to move those deadlines to this spring.
Wilkinson also told commissioners that Tennessee law recognizes “Force Majeure” as a legal defense to performance under a contract.
• Ebm-papst
Background: Ebm-papst is a German manufacturer of engineered automotive air movement products. The company entered into a lease agreement on Dec. 19, 2019.
Summary: The company is now operating a leased facility at 611 Wesinpar Drive, Johnson City. The Ebm-papst lease is for a three-year term with two one-year extension options. The equipment lease includes an abatement of 100% of the ad valorem personal property tax on equipment for three years.
Benchmarks: Ebm-papst is required to begin construction of a 110,000-square-foot building on a 30-acre site in the Washington County Industrial Park by Dec. 31, 2023. It is required to make a capital investment of $37.2 million
Tax Year 2020: In year one of the three-year tax abatement period of the PILOT, the county abated $23,130 of the company’s $1,029,305 personal property taxes.