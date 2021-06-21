Washington County commissioners indicated Monday they would like to give courthouse employees a pay increase in the new fiscal year, which is set to begin on July 1.
The wage hikes would go to general fund and solid waste employees as part of $1.4 million in new money to be spent in the proposed $43.9 million general fund budget that commissioners are set to vote on Thursday night.
The county’s proposed budget is balanced without any tax increases in the new fiscal year.
Meeting in a special budget workshop on Monday, commissioners were presented with options that included a 2% pay increase for employees that would cost $363,000, a 3% raise that would cost $534,000 and a 4% hike that would call for an additional $725,000 in the new budget.
The proposed new county budget also includes $76.2 million for Washington County Schools. The county’s Board of Education has sent commissioners a 2021-22 budget that includes a 4% pay increase for all of the school system’s employees.
Commissioners Danny Edens and Steven Light both told their colleagues they wanted to see a pay increase included in the new budget.
“I’d like to see us include 4% if possible,” Edens said.
The commission’s Budget Committee is slated to meet Wednesday morning to discuss the percentage of the pay hikes and make other final adjustments to the proposed new budget.
The committee has also recommended a change in the way the county distributes the $3 million it receives from local option sales tax collections, including those levied on internet sales. Tennessee law requires the first half of revenues collected from the state’s 2.50% sales tax rate go to schools
Since 1990, the full amount of the local option sales tax collections in Washington County have been earmarked by the County Commission to go to education.
To prevent a property tax hike or a reduction in services, Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, has asked the proceeds from the second half of the rural local option sales tax go to the general fund. Meredith said the change will have no direct impact on the county school system’s current budget.
The county’s new budget proposal sees the county’s Highway Department funded at $9.2 million and the solid waste fund getting $1.7 million. A half-penny on the county’s property tax rate would be transferred from the highway department to help balance the solid waste fund.
Budget officials were also quick to point out Monday that Washington County has retired $8 million in debt in the current fiscal year, and is on track to retire another $2.5 million in debt obligations in the new budget year.
Washington County has $842,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from the state that have not been budgeted and must be spent by the end of June 2022. Another $25.5 million is due the county from the American Rescue Plan Act and must be committed to projects by Dec. 31, 2026.
Some other highlights from the proposed new general fund budget include an additional $180,000 to cover a 4% increase in employee health care costs and $277,000 to cover special appropriations that includes money going to 11 fire departments serving Washington County.