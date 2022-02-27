Washington County commissioners have kicked off what they expect will be a challenging budget-setting process in the midst of re-election campaigns.
All 15 seats on the County Commission are up for re-election on the Aug. 4 ballot. The incumbents in seven of those districts have decided not to seek a return to office.
Of that number, two are vying for other courthouse offices in the May 3 Republican primary. Commissioner Robbie Tester is challenging Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Commissioner Danny Edens is facing Cheryl Storey for county clerk.
Commissioners met in a special session last week to begin work on a new budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Part of that deliberation was setting a schedule for holding future meetings on the budget.
Grandy also told commissioners on Wednesday that now is the time to “consider adding or reducing” county services. Commissioner Jim Wheeler, who serves as a member of the Budget Committee, also stressed to his colleagues that he believes it is wise to discuss likely areas to be trimmed earlier in the budget process.
“We get down to end and everyone wants to talk about cutting this or that,” Wheeler said. “It would be helpful if we heard those things upfront.”
County commissioners approved the current $44.9 million general fund budget on June 28 by moving money from capital projects and a variety of restricted and committed reserve accounts. At the time, commissioners voted to erase a $3 million shortfall without taking dollars from the county’s $16 million general fund reserve.
The county now follows a policy that requires it to maintain a reserve amount equal to four months of spending in the budget. Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, said the county’s fund balance currently stands at a healthy $19.9 million more than midway through the fiscal year.
The county’s property tax rate remains at $2.15 per every $100 of assessed value. Of that tax rate, 67 cents covers the general fund and 74 cents goes to education.
Meredith told commissioners last week that one penny on that property tax rate now equals $334,897 in revenue for the county. He said the county is also seeing a slight increase of 1.43% in the assessed value of county property.
“We are trending in the right direction,” he said.
Because the bulk of the budget-making duties rest with the county’s Budget Committee, commissioners spent a fair amount of time last week discussing who should be a member of that panel. Members to the Budget Committee, by statute, are named by the county mayor and confirmed by the commission.
Traditionally, the membership has been filled by sitting commissioners. However, the mayor can appoint non-commissioners to the budget panel.
On Thursday, Grandy asked that Commissioners Phil Carriger and Larry Cate, both of whom are not seeking re-election and as result will no longer be members of the board in September, be appointed to the Budget Committee.
Commissioner Jodi Jones said she would have liked to see Grandy name commissioners to the Budget Committee who might still be on the board after the August election.
“I think it will help us as commissioners to develop a deeper bench, so to speak, of members on that committee who can take that knowledge forward,” said Jones, who faces no opponent in either the upcoming primary or general election.
Carriger said that ultimately “it will be up to the voters” to decide who will be on the board in August, and he noted that he and Cate will still be “taxpayers who have an interest in riding herd on expenses.”