The Washington County Commission voted Monday to approve a resolution affirming its support of a state lawsuit seeking compensation from three named manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.
The measure passed 13-0, with Commissioners Kent Harris and Mike Ford absent from the meeting. The resolution says commissioners “support the Drug Liability Act Lawsuit and hereby ratify and affirm the agreement to retain counsel to file this lawsuit on behalf of Washington County, Tennessee, against those legally responsible.”
The litigation was filed in Sullivan County by local prosecutors in 2017 against drug manufacturers for their alleged roles in an “opioid epidemic” under the state’s Drug Dealer Liability Act.
The lawsuit, which is separate from litigation filed in federal court, seeks to compensate Washington and other plaintiff counties in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial Districts for hardships created by the opioid epidemic.
The resolution references “a serious public health and safety crisis involving opioid abuse, addiction, morbidity and mortality in Washington County.”
Commissioners met in a closed session earlier Monday to hear from 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin and attorneys with the Nashville-based law firm of Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings, who are handling the case on behalf of local prosecutors.
Baldwin, who serves as district attorney general of Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties, told the Press last week that county commissioners were being asked to vote on the supporting resolution out of “an abundance of caution.”
Baldwin thanked commissioners for their vote Monday endorsing the lawsuit.
The Unicoi County Commission approved a resolution in support of the litigation in November. Sullivan County commissioners, who are in the 2nd Judicial District, also approved a similar resolution last month.
In other business:
• Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a proclamation thanking all the county’s frontline novel coronavirus pandemic caregivers in the months since the first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Washington County on March 20.
“They have been dealing with the pandemic for nine months, and they are worn out,” County Mayor Joe Grandy said.
The resolution reads: “Whereas, on a national level, studies show that 26.6% of front-line caregivers are at increased risk from COVID-19 due to age and chronic conditions, and because Washington County has a higher average-age demographic, and — in comparison to the rest of Tennessee — a higher risk of some chronic diseases, local front-line caregivers may be more likely to be exposed to someone who is very ill with COVID-19 evidenced by, to date, over 100 staff at long-term care facilities in Washington County identified as COVID-19 cases.”
• Commissioners also approved a request from someone who indentified himself as Santa Claus, asking for permission to make “multiple landings” in Washington County on Dec. 24.
“Remember, good boys and girls mind their grownups, wear face masks, distance 6 feet apart and wash their hands without being told,” he said in the meeting that was live-streamed at washingtoncountytn.org.