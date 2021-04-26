Deal to be used in effort to land over 200 jobs for Washington County
Washington County commissioners approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement Monday that economic development officials hope will lure an international auto components manufacturer to the Washington County Industrial Park.
The PILOT deal for the unnamed company, which is being called “Project Stamp,” could result in 206 new jobs in Washington County.
The motion passed in a vote of 13 to 1, with Commissioner Robbie Tester casting the lone “no” vote. Commissioner Kent Harris was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said the company — with 26 production facilities in 10 countries — is also looking at sites in Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio to locate its first plant in the United States.
“It’s an exciting project,” Summers told commissioners.
The vacant privately-owned 380,000-square-foot former Alo Tennessee Inc. building in the Telford industrial park is one of two locations the company is exploring in Tennessee.
Summers told commissioners she expects the company will to announce a decision on its new location within “the next 30 days.” The company, which manufactures bumpers, doors and other automobile components, hopes to begin production in the United States by the first quarter of 2022.
“I’m very optimistic,” Summers said of the county’s chances of landing the company.
Economic development officials say “Project Stamp” plans a two-phase $145 million capital development in Telford that will begin with 117 new jobs and wrap up in 2027 with an additional 89 jobs created.
Summers told commissioners the jobs will pay an average annual salary of $35,000.
Under the terms of the PILOT, the company would be responsible for submitting reports of new jobs created and their annual wages on Jan. 31, 2022. The agreement requires the company to have created 90%, or 105, of its projected 117 new jobs in Phase I by Dec. 31, 2025.
Those jobs are expected to pay an average wage of at least $17 an hour. Failure to meet those terms would result in the company having to repay 50% of the PILOT benefits it has received.
Phase II will require the company to have created 90% of its promised 206 jobs, at a minimum hourly wage of $17, by Dec. 31, 2027. Failure to meet those terms will force the company to repay 50% of its benefits from the PILOT.
Meanwhile, Summers said the company’s real property in the industrial park will remain on the county’s property tax rolls.
The tax abatement plan also includes new revenue earmarked for education and county schools, much like the PILOT deal Washington County reached in 2019 to bring German auto fan manufacturer Ebm-pabst to the Telford industrial park.
In other business Monday:
• Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told commissioners that Moody’s Investor Service has issued a report that shows Washington County’s financial rating is unchanged at its current Aa2 designation. The service said the county’s “credit position is very good.”
Moody’s also noted that Washington County’s median family income of $65,662 is 85% of the U.S. median. Grandy said the goal of the county is to bring in jobs that are higher than that average median.
• Commissioners presented Harmon “Doodie” Mathes, former chief of the Nolichuckey Valley Volunteer Fire Department, with a proclamation recognizing his decades of community service.
Mathes, who retired from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2020, was one of the organizers of the Nolichuckey VFD in 1972. He served as its chief from 1974 until his retirement in 2008.
The proclamation says Mathes was also instrumental in starting the Washington County Fire Chief’s Association in the 1970s, and was a member of the Washington County Emergency Communications District’s first board of directors in 1986.