Washington County commissioners will meet Tuesday to review and possibly take action on a map to redraw commission district lines.
The called meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said the board is scheduled to review the data and decide if any changes are warranted to the redistricting plan. If approved by the full commission, the map next goes to the Washington County Election Commission, which is responsible for redrawing voting precinct lines.
“For the most part we’ve tried to keep districts relatively unchanged,” Matherly said, noting the new map retains the same number of 15 commission districts.
Each of the new commission districts represents roughly 8,800 county residents. Matherly said with Washington County’s latest U.S. Census population count at 133,000, that translates to nearly 500 more residents in each district.
He said while many areas of the county saw little to moderate growth reflected in the 2020 census, one district in the Cherokee Road area saw a 14% increase in its numbers.
Once the County Commission, which is acting as the county legislative body’s reapportionment committee approves the map for commission districts, it will go to election officials.
“We’ve go such a a short time to get the lines to the Election Commission,” he said.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said the work to draw new voting precincts will begin as soon as county officials complete their redistricting work.
“I’m thrilled that commissioners have moved so quickly,” Jones said Friday.
Jones said redrawing voting precinct lines will be based on the number of the county’s registered voters, which currently stands at 85,018. That means a single precinct should include no more than 6,000 registered voters.
In redrawing voting precinct lines, Jones said election officials must be careful that polling places are not split between two different commission districts.
State law requires that a voting precinct’s lines be located in a single commission district.
Jones said her office is working on a tight schedule, with candidates set to begin picking up qualifying petitions for the May 3 primaries on Dec. 20.
The qualifying deadline for the county and state primaries is Feb. 17.
“We will buckle down and I will do everything in my power to see that we are on target,” Jones said.