The Washington County Budget Committee approved a five-year capital projects spending plan for county schools on Wednesday.
Jerry Boyd, Washington County’s director of schools, said the plan concentrates on the system’s “most immediate needs.” He said his staff and the county’s Board of Education have tried to anticipate “everything that might come up in the next two years.”
One such item to be paid for out of the capital fund for education is new equipment for its dietary program. Budget Committee members approved spending up to $600,000 for kitchen equipment on Wednesday.
The full County Commission will decide on that expenditure and the five-year school capital spending plan when it meets on Nov. 22.
The capital plan for the school system includes purchases for lighting upgrades, new school buses and heating and air improvements. Boyd said the plan also includes spending for improvements to the football stadiums at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools.
The director said the school board has agreed to “tackle the installation of synthetic turf” at both stadiums as the first part of the stadium upgrades. The board voted last week to proceed with a proposal to cost no more than $1.65 million to put down the new fields at Boone and Crockett.
That amount is $150,000 more than what the County Commission had previously approved for the turf.
Boyd said the school system is working with the contractor to reduce those installation costs. It hopes to save money on the project by using stone from the county’s quarry.
Commissioner Freddie Malone said he understands the school’s capital plan is “a working document” and one that could “evolve” over time.
He noted there might be times when money for projects on the spending list will need to come from the school system’s reserves instead of the education capital fund.