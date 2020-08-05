Washington County’s director of schools told Board of Education members on Tuesday that this week’s virtual start of the academic year has been one for the textbooks.
“Washington County schools opened on Aug. 3, and I can say without any contradiction, it has been unlike any other we’ve seen in our 137-year history,” Bill Flanary said.
Flanary said the decision for a virtual start to the school year was made based on Washington County’s high novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate. Students will remain on a virtual calendar for 30 days.
Washington County school board members voted on July 2 to adopt a school opening plan with three options, including the virtual start, based on the number of active COVID-19 cases.
“The COVID-19 cases in Washington County are 3% more than allowable under our opening plan,” Flanary said.
The director said 34 individuals in the school system are “either in isolation because they have tested positive, or under quarantine because they have been exposed.” He said that number includes nine students.
He said the school system’s health staff will continue to monitor infection rates and communicate with the regional health department.
Flanary said the school system has issued 4,048 Chromebooks “in all grades and at all schools” to help students with their virtual class work. He said demand “was greater than expected” because some parents believed that only school-issued equipment could be used for students to communicate with their teachers.
He said many home devices are also compatible.
“We’ve been able to meet demand,” the director said, but he noted the school system still have a number of Chromebooks on back order.
Flanary said as of Tuesday the school system has 113 registered home school students, a number which he told board members is less than that for the same point last year.
“Last year, we had a grand total of 755 registered home school students,” he said. “That is typical for Washington County.”
At the same tine, Flanary said Washington County has as many as 100 new students from other school systems waiting to enroll in one of the county’s two high schools.
“Frankly, board members, I can’t tell you why,” he said. “We think that nearly 50 going to Daniel Boone and David Crockett are coming from Science Hill High School. We will continue to investigate to figure out why.”