Washington County commissioners are being asked to partner with local conservation organizations to address litter and illegal dumping on public lands.
Alaina Wood, an environmental planner with the First Tennessee Development District, suggested to members of county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee last week that they join other local government leaders in establishing a Keep Washington County Beautiful organization.
The background
Wood said she created an online tool in May to allow local residents and sanitation officials to better identify and “pinpoint” illegal dumpsites and litter hotspots in the eight counties in Northeast Tennessee that the FTDD serves.
She said more than 60% of the locations noted on the website are found in Washington County, and 40% of the garbage is on rights of way, in national forests and near other public lands.
The price tag
“It costs taxpayers in Tennessee more than $15 million a year to pick up the trash, and that’s not everything,” she said. “That’s just roadside litter.”
Wood said the problem is expected to get worse this year as she and others who deal with litter have seen the number of illegal dumpsites grow since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“People are going outside more because of social distancing, and people are producing more trash with more take-out orders and Amazon boxes,” she said.
What’s being dumped
Wood told commissioners a variety of waste is being dumped, including “fast food bags and cups, household trash and tires.”
She said officials have also noticed an uptick recently in the amount of construction debris being dumped illegally.
She said one particular trouble spot for illegal dumping has been the Buffalo Mountain Pinnacle Fire Tower and Forest Service Road areas, which span portions of Washington and Unicoi counties.
Addressing the problem
Wood said affiliates of both Keep Tennessee Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, along with conservation groups like the Boone Watershed Partnership “have been struggling” to keep Buffalo Mountain and other remote areas clean.
More than 20 volunteers from the FTDD and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership filled two 30-yard roll-off dumpsters in the fall with discarded tires collected from the Buffalo Mountain area.
“We received a report a month later that the area was already filled with tires again,” Wood said. “It will take more people and more groups working together to keep our public lands clean and save taxpayer money.”