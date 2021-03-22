Former Putnam County Superintendent of Schools Jerry S. Boyd will be the next director of schools for Washington County at a negotiated annual salary of $140,000.
In an unanimous vote on Monday, the Washington County Board of Education approved an employment contact with Boyd, who currently serves as an assistant commissioner in the Tennessee Department of Education. Boyd will begin his new job on April 5, with the contract ending on June 30, 2024.
The new director was chosen from five finalists interviewed by the school board in February. Boyd, who was also one of six finalists identified recently for the schools director’s job in Wilson County, resigned from Putnam County Schools in January 2020 after 23 years with that system.
He cited “personal reasons” in a letter announcing his resignation.
Boyd succeeds Bill Flanary, who has worked for Washington County Schools as an educator and administrator for more than four decades. Flanary has served as director of the system since Kimber Halliburton resigned in May 2018.
Flanary announced earlier this year he planned to retire when his contact ends at the end of June.
The school board approved an agreement to release “Dr. Flanary from any further obligations to the board and Washington County schools,” and Flanary will hand over day-to-day duties as director of schools to Boyd on April 5.
The move was requested by Flanary to give his successor time to make “significant decisions” regarding the upcoming new budget year and emergency funding.
The county has committed to pay Flanary for the remainder of his contract, with the understanding that he will “make himself available to his successor to assist as needed in the transfer of leadership.”
The agreement calls for Flanary to preside over “celebrations honoring teachers of the year and and student achievement, and he will officiate at the graduation ceremonies of Washington County Schools.”
Flanary has been given a $1,400 honorarium by the school board as a gesture the board said it hoped will “convey its heartfelt admiration for Dr. Flanary and its well wishes as he enters retirement.”
Under the terms of Boyd’s contact with the Board of Education, the director is required to develop “a proposed strategic plan for the upcoming school year” to be reviewed by the school board no later than Aug. 1.
The contract also calls for Boyd to propose revisions to the board’s strategic plan by Jan. 1 of each year covered by the contract. Those suggestions will be based on the performance of Washington County Schools as assessed by the state.
The director’s annual evaluations and performance bonuses from the school board will be based on four “objectively measurable benchmarks” tied to academic improvements of the school system. Meeting those benchmarks individually would each result in an additional $2,500 bonus for a total of $10,000 over the term of Boyd’s contract.